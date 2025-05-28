Chinese premier says China to firmly expand high-level opening up

Xinhua) 09:37, May 28, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday that China will firmly expand high-level opening up and introduce more policies for voluntary and unilateral opening up.

Li made the remarks when addressing the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-China-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Economic Forum 2025.

