Chinese premier says China to firmly expand high-level opening up
(Xinhua) 09:37, May 28, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday that China will firmly expand high-level opening up and introduce more policies for voluntary and unilateral opening up.
Li made the remarks when addressing the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-China-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Economic Forum 2025.
