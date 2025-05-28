Chinese premier returns to Beijing after official visit to Indonesia, ASEAN-China-GCC summit in Malaysia

Xinhua) 16:39, May 28, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Wednesday aboard a chartered plane after paying an official visit to Indonesia and attending the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-China-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit in Malaysia.

Li was seen off from the airport by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Hou Yanqi.

