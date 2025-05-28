Home>>
Chinese premier returns to Beijing after official visit to Indonesia, ASEAN-China-GCC summit in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 16:39, May 28, 2025
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Wednesday aboard a chartered plane after paying an official visit to Indonesia and attending the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-China-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit in Malaysia.
Li was seen off from the airport by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Hou Yanqi.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, ASEAN, GCC forge innovative trilateral cooperation amid global risks
- Full Text: Speech by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-China-GCC Economic Forum
- Chinese premier says China to firmly expand high-level opening up
- Chinese premier calls for upholding multilateral trading system
- Li urges enhanced trilateral cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.