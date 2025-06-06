Upcoming China-South Asia Expo set to boost regional cooperation

Xinhua) 15:51, June 06, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The 9th China-South Asia Expo will be held from June 19 to 24 in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, a Chinese commerce official announced Friday.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the Yunnan provincial government, the event will be one of the most important events for economic and trade exchanges between China and South Asian nations this year, vice minister of commerce Yan Dong told a press conference.

In 2024, trade between China and South Asian countries approached 200 billion U.S. dollars, doubling over the past decade with an average annual growth rate of 6.3 percent, Yan said.

He noted that investment cooperation has also yielded fruitful results, citing flagship projects as major drivers of regional growth.

China will work closely with South Asian nations to align development strategies, expand cooperation in emerging fields like the digital economy, low-carbon development, and smart manufacturing, and support the region's industrialization. He also emphasized the need to broaden two-way opening up and enhance trade and investment facilitation.

Li Chaowei, director of the Yunnan provincial department of commerce, said this year's expo would be more international, professional, and market-oriented, adding that over 1,400 enterprises from 54 countries and regions have confirmed participation.

The expo will feature 11 themed halls highlighting key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and modern agriculture. Nearly 1,000 professional buyers are expected to attend, Li added.

