Malaysian durians reach Chinese consumers in 24 hours, showcasing 'Guangxi speed' in ASEAN fruit delivery

People's Daily Online) 10:40, June 20, 2025

A supply-demand matchmaking activity aimed at facilitating fruit trade between China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the 2025 "ASEAN Fruits Gather in Guangxi" Production-Marketing Matchmaking Event, was held at the China-ASEAN Mercantile Exchange in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2025.

Participants sample specialty fruits at a supply-demand matchmaking event aimed at boosting fruit trade between China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

The event was a key supporting activity of a major ASEAN fruit promotion campaign, launched to boost Chinese consumers' access to high-quality goods from ASEAN countries and member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) through faster, more integrated cross-border logistics and trade.

The matchmaking event, themed "Fruit Freedom in Guangxi, Sweetness Shared Globally," served as an efficient platform for business connections, highlighting Guangxi's growing role as a key hub for ASEAN fruit imports.

The event brought together more than 90 ASEAN-based fruit suppliers and business associations, as well as over 110 major domestic buyers and enterprises along the supply chain from 12 provincial-level regions in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangxi, Guangdong, Shandong and Zhejiang.

Through four main activities — key supplier presentations, local enterprise showcases, one-on-one procurement matching and open business negotiations — along with exhibition booths for specialty fruits from ASEAN countries and Guangxi, the event facilitated the signing of numerous tentative agreements on site.

Participants view specialty fruits at a supply-demand matchmaking event aimed at boosting the fruit trade between China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

At the fair, Fu Jiahe, chairman of a Nanning-based transportation and logistics company, highlighted Guangxi's advances in fruit logistics, especially in aviation infrastructure.

He said Nanning has established a direct air cargo network covering all ASEAN countries, enabling the efficient movement of Southeast Asian fruit.

"Take Malaysian Musang King durians as an example — from being picked to landing in Nanning and reaching consumers' tables, the entire journey can now be completed in under 24 hours," Fu said. "This truly showcases the convenience of Guangxi Speed."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)