China-ASEAN relations "one of few positive examples" amid global tensions: scholar

Xinhua) 15:05, June 12, 2025

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The successful partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stands out as one of the few positive examples of cooperation in today's global landscape, former President of the UN Security Council Kishore Mahbubani said on Thursday.

Delivering a keynote speech at the 2025 Land-Sea Economic Forum in Singapore, Mahbubani, also a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore, highlighted the sharp rise in trade between China and ASEAN as a reflection of their deepening ties since 2001, when the two sides agreed to establish a free trade area.

He attributed this success to both sides' achievements. ASEAN, he noted, has maintained peace and stability across a highly diverse region for decades, and both ASEAN and China have experienced rapid economic growth.

"The fact that China has succeeded, and the fact that ASEAN has succeeded, creates the necessary foundation for building a strong partnership," he said. "And this strong partnership is extremely important in the current global context. Because in the current global context, there are very few positive stories of cooperation that you can point to as examples."

He emphasized the importance of keeping regional markets open and connected. Referring to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which includes ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, Mahbubani underscored its scale and significance.

"This is by far the world's largest free trade agreement," he noted. "We continue to believe in it. We continue to grow with it."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)