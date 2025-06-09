China to jointly build maritime community with shared future in South China Sea: think tank report

Xinhua) 10:30, June 09, 2025

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with regional countries to build a maritime community with a shared future in the South China Sea, according to a think tank report issued on Sunday.

The report, titled "Making the South China Sea a Sea of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation: China's Actions," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

China and the coastal nations not only share immediate interests in peace and development and common aspirations for a better future, but also draw strength from their shared historical civilization, notes the report.

Through dialogue, economic integration, and multilateral engagement, regional countries can transform the South China Sea into a true sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation by recognizing the importance of building a maritime community with a shared future, the report says.

It calls for efforts to maintain peace and stability, promote cooperation and development in the South China Sea, and build the South China Sea into a sea of friendship.

"Peace, stability, and prosperity in the South China Sea yield tremendous benefits for both the region and its people," says the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)