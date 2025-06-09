Think tank report highlights China's principles to build South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation

Xinhua) 10:30, June 09, 2025

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report released on Sunday highlights four core principles underlying China's vision for transforming the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation: equal-footed consultation, rule-based co-management, mutually-beneficial cooperation, and fulfillment of a constructive role.

The report, titled "Making the South China Sea a Sea of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation: China's Actions," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

These principles, developed and refined through practical experience, have withstood the test of time. The collaborative achievements between China and ASEAN countries clearly show that dialogue can overcome any obstacle, and cooperation can fulfill any aspiration, says the report.

As the largest coastal state in the South China Sea, China plays a vital role in maintaining regional peace and stability. This shared commitment to peace and stability serves as the greatest common ground between China and its neighboring countries in the South China Sea, according to the report.

It also stresses that throughout history, China has never sought to pursue "regional hegemony." China remains committed to managing differences with involved parties, exercising restraint in disputes, and working diligently with regional countries to build a rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea.

