China's Guiyang emerges as coffee powerhouse

Xinhua) 10:35, July 05, 2025

A shop assistant roasts coffee beans at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2025.

Guiyang has made a name for itself as a coffee powerhouse despite having no coffee farms. Home to more than 3,000 coffee shops, the provincial capital has produced over 10 world and national champions in coffee roasting. Thanks to its vibrant coffee culture, Guiyang is not only drawing a surge of coffee lovers but also boosting youth employment and energizing the local economy. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A customer from Chile (L) smells coffee at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025.

A shop assistant makes coffee at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2025.

A shop assistant packs coffee beans at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2025.

A shop assistant makes coffee at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2025.

A coffee shop is pictured at an old neighborhood in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 28, 2025.

Shop assistants talk with coffee lovers at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025.

Customers enjoy coffee at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2025.

A shop owner serves a creative coffee product for a customer at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2025.

A shop assistant weighs coffee beans at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2025.

Customers enjoy coffee at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2025.

Customers wait to enjoy coffee at a coffee shop named Captain George, in Yunyan District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2025.

A shop assistant roasts coffee beans at a coffee shop in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2025.

