Home>>
Heartwarming! This is China's speed in disaster relief
(People's Daily Online) 15:21, July 01, 2025
Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, widely known as the birthplace of the Village Super League, or Cun Chao, is beginning post-disaster recovery after being hit by two severe floods in less than a week.
Since June 24, persistent rainstorms have caused flooding in the area. On June 28, a second wave of major flooding struck, prompting local authorities to escalate the flood emergency response from Level IV to the highest Level I within eight hours. As of June 29, the floodwaters have receded, and reconstruction efforts, including dredging and debris removal, are underway.
The seven hour transformation in Rongjiang is deeply moving. Stay strong, Rongjiang!
(Video source: People's Daily/Zhou Feiya)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
- Zhongwei in NW China's Ningxia enhances desert tourism experiences
- Inheritor promotes Shidiao woodcarving in SW China's Xizang
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.