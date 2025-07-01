Heartwarming! This is China's speed in disaster relief

People's Daily Online) 15:21, July 01, 2025

Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, widely known as the birthplace of the Village Super League, or Cun Chao, is beginning post-disaster recovery after being hit by two severe floods in less than a week.

Since June 24, persistent rainstorms have caused flooding in the area. On June 28, a second wave of major flooding struck, prompting local authorities to escalate the flood emergency response from Level IV to the highest Level I within eight hours. As of June 29, the floodwaters have receded, and reconstruction efforts, including dredging and debris removal, are underway.

The seven hour transformation in Rongjiang is deeply moving. Stay strong, Rongjiang!

(Video source: People's Daily/Zhou Feiya)

