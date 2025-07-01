Drones deliver relief supplies to flood-hit village in Guizhou

(People's Daily App) 14:40, July 01, 2025

Drones were deployed to deliver essential living supplies to a village in Southwest China's Guizhou Province on June 28 after floods destroyed road access, cutting off other means of transport. The road to Rongjiang county's Yangjiawan village was made impassable by heavy flooding earlier in the week, making it difficult for relief teams to reach residents. In response, authorities used drones to airlift supplies directly to a temporary delivery point within the village. Later that day, Rongjiang county residents and vehicles were evacuated after the area was hit by another flood, local officials said.

