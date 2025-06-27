Scenery of Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:57, June 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2025 shows a view of Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Affected by sustained rainfall, the Huangguoshu Waterfall on Thursday saw its maximum flow in this year's flood season, with the flow rate reaching 528 cubic meters per second. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the view of Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Affected by sustained rainfall, the Huangguoshu Waterfall on Thursday saw its maximum flow in this year's flood season, with the flow rate reaching 528 cubic meters per second. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

