Tourism-related equipment at Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction
Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.
The suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface -- roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. It is expected to open to traffic this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.
This aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.
This aerial panoramic drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.
Workers install a device for X-Sports at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.
This aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.
