Tourism-related equipment at Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction

Xinhua) 13:57, June 14, 2025

Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025. Tourism-related equipment at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is under construction.

The suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface -- roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. It is expected to open to traffic this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025.

This aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025.

This aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025.

Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025.

Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025.

Workers build a sightseeing corridor at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025.

This aerial panoramic drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Workers install a device for X-Sports at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2025.

This aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2025 shows a view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

