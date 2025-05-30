International students celebrate cultural diversity at Guizhou University

International students pose for a group photo during the 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of Guizhou University)

International students from 43 countries took the stage in traditional costumes from their home nations, drawing gasps of amazement from the audience at Guizhou University in southwest China's Guizhou Province on May 28.

The scene unfolded during a multinational costume show performed by international students at the university.

"It's wonderful to showcase my country's traditional clothing on stage and introduce our local culture to everyone," said a student from Thailand who participated in the show.

International students participate in an international food carnival, an activity of the 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival is in full swing. Launched in late May, the 12-day event has brought together more than 1,000 foreign experts, scholars, international students, and Chinese faculty and students for a cross-border cultural celebration that embraces diversity.

Sri Lankan lentils, Russian blini, Lao spicy fish sauce noodles, and Mongolian milk tea were among the offerings at the festival's international food carnival, where culinary delights from 26 countries tantalized taste buds.

International students participate in an international food carnival, an activity of the 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

During the international students' Chinese song competition, 16 contestants performed songs fluently in Chinese, expressing their appreciation for Chinese culture.

"Learning Chinese and singing Chinese songs is very interesting," said a student from Indonesia.

These vibrant activities reflect global cultural diversity and create bridges for cultural exchange between China and other countries.

International students participate in an international food carnival, an activity of the 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

"Through these activities, I've learned about different countries' customs and cultures. It's been both visually enriching and educational," said Tong Yin, a Chinese student.

"The integration of cultures from various countries is very appealing, and cultural exchange is extremely important," said David Patrick, a foreign teacher at Guizhou University, expressing hope that the festival will be sustained perpetually.

Photo shows international students at a performance during the 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of Guizhou University)

The festival has demonstrated Guizhou University's commitment to internationalization and cultural development.

The university has established Confucius Institutes and Chinese language teaching centers in Spain, Gambia and the United States. It has launched joint institutions and programs with colleges and universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Thailand.

An international student performs during the 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of Guizhou University)

It has signed cooperation agreements with 205 universities and research institutions across 45 countries, as well as China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Bai Zhen, deputy director of the Department of Education of Guizhou Province, expressed hope that young people from around the world will fully engage in exchanges at Guizhou University, an institution with a history of more than 120 years, learn from each other's cultures, and contribute to global cultural diversity.

International students perform during the 2025 Guizhou University International Cultural Festival in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

