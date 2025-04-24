We Are China

A glimpse of matcha industry in Jiangkou County, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:11, April 24, 2025

Matcha powder is produced at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Located at the foot of Mount Fanjing, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jiangkou County is a powerhouse in the world's matcha industry. The county boasts over 10,000 hectares of tea plantations, nearly a fifth of which are dedicated to matcha production.

In 2024, Jiangkou County produced more than 1,200 tonnes of matcha with a total output value of 350 million yuan (about 48.02 million U.S. dollars). The local matcha products have been exported to more than 40 overseas markets.

Experts and agronomists believe that Guizhou, located on a plateau, possesses geographical and climatic advantages such as high altitude, low latitude, abundant fog and limited sunlight ideal for growing tea. Therefore, tea produced in this area is green, ecological and organic.

Matcha powder is pictured at a matcha factory in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member makes matcha beverage at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member produces matcha at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member makes matcha beverage at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo shows a matcha factory in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member transports boxes of matcha products at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers pack matcha powder at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Matcha beverages are displayed at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member checks the raw materials for matcha production at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member works at a matcha factory in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo shows a farmer applying shading nets at a tea garden in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Workers pack matcha powder at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo shows a farmer weeding at a tea garden in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A worker packs matcha powder at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Raw materials for matcha production are on display in a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A foreign visitor (L) learns how to make matcha beverage at a tea industrial park in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

