Machang River Bridge under construction in Guizhou
Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The bridge is 381.5 meters long with a main span of 260 meters on the Guiyang to Pingtang Highway in Guizhou.
Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Discover real-life "Sky City" in SW China's Guizhou
- Various cultural events held in terraced fields in Congjiang, Guizhou
- A glimpse of matcha industry in Jiangkou County, China's Guizhou
- 1st steel box girder of 5,146-m-long Wanlong Grand Bridge successfully set
- Xi urges all-out search, rescue efforts following boat capsizing in SW China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.