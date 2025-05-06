We Are China

Machang River Bridge under construction in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 14:13, May 06, 2025

Photo shows the construction site of the Machang River Bridge at Guiding County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The bridge is 381.5 meters long with a main span of 260 meters on the Guiyang to Pingtang Highway in Guizhou.

