1st steel box girder of 5,146-m-long Wanlong Grand Bridge successfully set

Xinhua) 14:43, April 30, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows the setting scene of the first steel box girder of Wanlong Grand Bridge in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first steel box girder of Wanlong Grand Bridge, with a length of 5,146 meters, a main bridge of 1,150 meters and a main span of 608 meters, was successfully set on Tuesday. The bridge, located at Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is the world's largest-span self-anchored suspension bridge. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

