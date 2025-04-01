Seeing China through its bridges: a tapestry of time and innovation

Photo shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Chaofu)

A recent viral video of a foreign vlogger extolling the beauty of Chinese bridges has sparked widespread intrigue. "Bridges in China are like this," she observed, awed by the grandeur, exquisite craftsmanship, and refined elegance of these structures - a visual testament to the nation's modern development.

Today, China boasts over one million bridges - spanning rivers, crossing lakes and seas, stretching over deep valleys, and linking rugged mountains. From centuries-old masterpieces to cutting-edge engineering feats, they offer an unparalleled window into a civilization that blends reverence for its past with an unyielding drive for modernization.

Take, for example, the Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian province. Built in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), this ancient cross-sea bridge exemplifies the ingenuity of ancient Chinese engineers. It was one of the earliest Chinese bridges to utilize floating construction techniques, easing the burden of manual labor. Its oyster-based foundation was designed to withstand crashing waves - a critical innovation that helped connect Chinese inland regions with bustling maritime trade and transform regional commerce.

Contrast this with the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou province. Once completed, it is set to become the world's tallest and longest-span bridge in a mountainous region, constructed with high-strength steel cables that could encircle the equator twice. With the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System guiding its construction, this engineering marvel will cut travel time across the canyon from two hours to just two minutes, promising a transformative impact on regional connectivity and industrial vitalization.

Photo shows Lugou Bridge in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Zifeng)

China's bridges tell the story of relentless innovation and resolve, as generations of engineers have surmounted challenges to carve roads through mountains and build bridges over water.

The intricately carved stone lions on Beijing's Lugou Bridge, once hailed by Italian traveler Marco Polo in the 13th century as "one of a kind in the world," speak to the legacy of time-honored craftsmanship. Likewise, the ancient Zhaozhou Bridge in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, with its graceful open-spandrel arch, remains a masterclass in balancing form and function.

These bridges are more than feats of engineering; they are cultural artifacts - poetic bridges of the past and striking modern masterpieces that capture the human spirit. Bridge engineering in China combines mechanics with aesthetics, creating enduring structures that reflect the country's cultural values and artistic sensibilities.

Moreover, China's bridges extend far beyond its borders. The China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, for instance, has ended the Maldives' history without bridges, while the Chinese-built Peljesac Bridge in Croatia and the Maputo Bay Bridge in Mozambique have enhanced connectivity and driven economic growth. These projects underscore China's role in global infrastructure, where bridges serve not just as engineering triumphs, but as enduring symbols of connection, cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

Beyond their structural role, bridges in China have taken on a deeper cultural significance. Whether it is through the mythic narratives of animated films like "Ne Zha 2" and immersive experiences in video games such as "Black Myth: Wukong," or in the steady hum of innovation in new energy vehicles and home appliances, these modern "bridges" offer global audiences a glimpse into China's creative and technological vitality.

From ancient stone bridges arching over quiet streams to modern steel spans that pierce the sky, from tangible roadways connecting cities to cultural bridges fostering deeper human connections, China's bridges are more than architectural marvels - they are expressions of a civilization in motion. Rooted in history yet reaching toward the future, they stand as invitations for the world to cross, to connect, and to journey forward together.

Photo shows a distant view of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge in the Maldives. (Photo by Du Cailiang)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Zhong Wenxing)