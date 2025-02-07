Shiziyang grand bridge under construction in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 22:16, February 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 6, 2025 shows the construction site of the east anchorage of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a major project of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province. The Shiziyang Channel is another mega infrastructure project after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Its major project, the Shiziyang grand bridge, has a main span of 2,180 meters. Upon completion, it will play an important role in the development of the Pearl River Estuary area. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

Staff members work at the construction site of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a major project of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 7, 2025. The Shiziyang Channel is another mega infrastructure project after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Its major project, the Shiziyang grand bridge, has a main span of 2,180 meters. Upon completion, it will play an important role in the development of the Pearl River Estuary area. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 6, 2025 shows the construction site of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a major project of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province. The Shiziyang Channel is another mega infrastructure project after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Its major project, the Shiziyang grand bridge, has a main span of 2,180 meters. Upon completion, it will play an important role in the development of the Pearl River Estuary area. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 7, 2025 shows the construction site of the west anchorage of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a major project of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province. The Shiziyang Channel is another mega infrastructure project after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Its major project, the Shiziyang grand bridge, has a main span of 2,180 meters. Upon completion, it will play an important role in the development of the Pearl River Estuary area. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 6, 2025 shows the construction site of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a major project of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province. The Shiziyang Channel is another mega infrastructure project after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Its major project, the Shiziyang grand bridge, has a main span of 2,180 meters. Upon completion, it will play an important role in the development of the Pearl River Estuary area. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)