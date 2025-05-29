Qinglong Cave Complex: ancient buildings on cliff in China's Guizhou
This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a view of Qinglong Cave Complex built on the cliff in Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The architectural complex, located on a 300-meter-long and 80-meter-high cliff, is a model of the integration of architectural characters between the north and the south of China. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Photos
