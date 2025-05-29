Qinglong Cave Complex: ancient buildings on cliff in China's Guizhou

This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a view of Qinglong Cave Complex built on the cliff in Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The architectural complex, located on a 300-meter-long and 80-meter-high cliff, is a model of the integration of architectural characters between the north and the south of China. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a panoramic view of Qinglong Cave Complex built on the cliff in Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The architectural complex, located on a 300-meter-long and 80-meter-high cliff, is a model of the integration of architectural characters between the north and the south of China. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a panoramic view of Qinglong Cave Complex built on the cliff in Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The architectural complex, located on a 300-meter-long and 80-meter-high cliff, is a model of the integration of architectural characters between the north and the south of China. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2025 shows a view of Qinglong Cave Complex built on the cliff in Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The architectural complex, located on a 300-meter-long and 80-meter-high cliff, is a model of the integration of architectural characters between the north and the south of China. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

