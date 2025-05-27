Discover an ancient water town cradled in China's remote mountains

Xinhua) 08:19, May 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a sunset view of Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

ZHENYUAN, May 26 (Xinhua) -- With a history of over 2,000 years, the ancient town of Zhenyuan sits at riverside in Guizhou's mountains. The Wuyang River curves through its heart, forming a harmonious picture with traditional wooden houses built right over the water. Stone bridges connect both banks, where you can see boats gliding past reflections of glowing lanterns at night.

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo shows Zhenyuan ancient town in misty rain in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo shows a view of Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo shows a night view of Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This photo shows a night view of Zhenyuan ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

