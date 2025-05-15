A glimpse of Lami River bridge under construction in Guizhou
Aerial view of the Lami River bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Located in Zemi Town of Pingtang County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, the bridge is an asymmetric steel pipe arch bridge with a total length of 206 meters and a main span of 176 meters.
