A glimpse of Lami River bridge under construction in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 15:36, May 15, 2025

Aerial view of the Lami River bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang expressway under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2025. (China News Service/Qu Honglun)

Located in Zemi Town of Pingtang County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, the bridge is an asymmetric steel pipe arch bridge with a total length of 206 meters and a main span of 176 meters.

