World's largest double arch bridge wins 2025 Gustav Lindenthal Medal
Aerial view of the Shuangbao Grand Bridge, the world's largest double arch bridge, in Chongqing, May 6, 2025. (China News Network/Wang Jinchuan)
The bridge, part of the Chongqing-Changsha expressway, won the 2025 International Bridge Conference's (IBC) Gustav Lindenthal Medal, the "Nobel Prize" of the bridge industry. The bridge opened to traffic in 2024.
Aerial view of the Shuangbao Grand Bridge, the world's largest double arch bridge, in Chongqing, May 6, 2025. (China News Network/Wang Jinchuan)
Aerial view of the Shuangbao Grand Bridge, the world's largest double arch bridge, in Chongqing, May 6, 2025. (China News Network/Wang Jinchuan)
Aerial view of the Shuangbao Grand Bridge, the world's largest double arch bridge, in Chongqing, May 6, 2025. (China News Network/Wang Jinchuan)
Aerial view of the Shuangbao Grand Bridge, the world's largest double arch bridge, in Chongqing, May 6, 2025. (China News Network/Wang Jinchuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- 1st steel box girder of 5,146-m-long Wanlong Grand Bridge successfully set
- China Development Bank ups loans for infrastructure in Q1
- Guardians of ancient trees bridge past and future
- Machang River Bridge under construction in Guizhou
- China sees 182 major infrastructure, manufacturing projects being launched in the first quarter of 2025
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.