World's largest double arch bridge wins 2025 Gustav Lindenthal Medal

Ecns.cn) 14:16, May 07, 2025

Aerial view of the Shuangbao Grand Bridge, the world's largest double arch bridge, in Chongqing, May 6, 2025. (China News Network/Wang Jinchuan)

The bridge, part of the Chongqing-Changsha expressway, won the 2025 International Bridge Conference's (IBC) Gustav Lindenthal Medal, the "Nobel Prize" of the bridge industry. The bridge opened to traffic in 2024.

