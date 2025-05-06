China sees 182 major infrastructure, manufacturing projects being launched in the first quarter of 2025

Global Times) 16:37, May 06, 2025

An employee of a smart spinning enterprise works on a fully automatic roving production line in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025. Jimo District of Qingdao City has continuously guided private enterprises to increase R&D and investment in new technologies, new equipment and new processing technology in recent years. (Photo/Xinhua)

Major infrastructure and manufacturing projects launched in China in the first quarter of 2025 saw a robust growth, with large-scale projects leading the expansion and reinforcing the economy's upward momentum, according to the latest data from the State Taxation Administration.

In the first three months, the number of large-scale projects surged by 41.8 percent year-on-year, with 182 major initiatives each valued at more than 1 billion yuan ($138 million) breaking ground during the period.

The total investment in these projects reached 340 billion yuan, reflecting a 39.1 percent increase over the same period last year, the administration noted.

Transportation projects led the construction boom, with key projects such as the Linyi section of the Weifang-Suqian High-Speed Railway in East China's Shandong Province and the G322 expressway project in East China's Jiangxi Province.

The first quarter also saw strong momentum in high-tech investment. East China's Anhui Province launched a new project to build a production line for advanced display screens, with an investment of 2 billion yuan. Meanwhile, East China's Zhejiang Province began constructing a science park for AI core components.

The number of smaller projects valued below 5 million yuan also grew, with 17,000 initiatives launched, marking a 4.8 percent year-on-year increase. These smaller projects, often focusing on improving people's livelihoods, reached a combined investment of nearly 28 billion yuan, up 7.2 percent year-on-year.

Tax authorities have pledged consistent policy support to ensure projects completion, in a bid to advance high-quality development of the broader economy.

China's fixed-asset investment rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, 1 percentage point higher than the full-year growth rate of 2024. The investment totaled 10.32 trillion yuan during the period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier during the period, while manufacturing investment rose by 9.1 percent during the same period, according to data provided by NBS.

