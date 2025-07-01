Home>>
Guizhou digs out after flood
(People's Daily App) 13:29, July 01, 2025
Residents and disaster relief teams clean mud and debris from streets in Rongjiang and Congjiang counties in Guizhou Province on Thursday June 27 after severe flooding hit low-lying areas. The flood began Tuesday, damaging roads, homes and infrastructure in townships. Authorities are assessing the extent of the impact as recovery work continues.
