Scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:32, July 04, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)