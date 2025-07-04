Scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China's Guizhou
An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.