Guangxi launches ASEAN fruit campaign to boost cross-border tourism and trade

People's Daily Online) 14:18, June 20, 2025

A campaign promoting fruits from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was officially launched in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on June 18, 2025.

During the event, Ou Yujun, director of the Culture and Tourism Department of Guangxi, invited everyone to discover the beauty of Guangxi.

Ou Yujun, director of the Culture and Tourism Department of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, delivers a speech during a campaign promoting fruits from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the event organizer)

Ou noted that Guangxi maintains close ties and cooperation with member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and is known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and convenient cross-border consumption.

The event highlighted Guangxi's unique strengths and specialty products through themed videos, showcasing its stunning scenery, rich culture, and a variety of fruits from both Guangxi and ASEAN countries, as well as its convenient transportation and mobile payment options.

