Guangxi hosts high-quality development conference to advance AI-empowered rural revitalization

People's Daily Online) 15:55, July 11, 2025

A high-quality development conference on artificial intelligence (AI) empowering rural revitalization was held on July 8 in Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Over 300 representatives from government agencies, research institutes, financial institutions, and leading enterprises gathered to map out an AI-driven blueprint for rural transformation in Guangxi.

The event saw the signing of several agreements covering AI cooperation, investment and financing, and technology transfer. During the conference, a number of rural revitalization experts joined a newly launched industrial cooperation platform for rural revitalization, which aims to further integrate technology, capital, and market resources.

Jointly established by research institutes, financial institutions, and social organizations, the platform integrates key resources for rural revitalization, including policies, technology, funding, and market access. Its technology transfer service has released over 200 sci-tech achievements and supported more than 30 enterprises in transforming sci-tech achievements.

Experts at the conference agreed that applying AI to boost agricultural efficiency and develop smart industry chains for specialty products will be key to transforming and upgrading Guangxi's agriculture sector.

