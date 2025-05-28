Baoting county of S China's Hainan develops durin industry in support of rural revitalization

Xinhua) 10:29, May 28, 2025

A farmer transports durian seedlings at a durian industry park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 24, 2025. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member checks the growth of durian seedlings at a durian industry park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 24, 2025. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A bee rests on the flowers of a durian tree at a durian industry park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 24, 2025. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Farmers work at a durian industry park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 24, 2025. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A durian tree is pictured in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 26, 2025. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2025 shows a durian industry park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 26, 2025 shows durian dessert and durian-flavored coffee in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member checks the growth of durian fruits at a durian industry park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 23, 2025. In recent years, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in Hainan Province has vigorously developed its durian planting industry, with the cultivation area continuously expanding. By the end of 2024, the durian planting area in Baoting had exceeded 666.7 hectares. The growing durian industry has become a new growth point for the local economy and a new support for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)