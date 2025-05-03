Teachers, doctors, public servants: Chinese youth fuel rural revival

Xinhua) 15:54, May 03, 2025

GUIYANG, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Yang Shengzhu, 27, of the Dong ethnic group, has already woven a deep bond with her students and colleagues as a middle school teacher in Gaoniang Township in southwest China's Guizhou Province despite having been there for less than a year.

"I grew up in the rural areas of Guizhou's Tianzhu County and briefly worked in a city after graduation, but I always wanted to return to the countryside to help mountain children," Yang said.

After graduating from Guizhou Education University in 2022, she initially secured a teaching position at a well-equipped high school in east China's Fujian Province, where facilities and living conditions were favorable. Yet, her heart remained tied to her hometown in western China.

In June 2024, she passed the special-post teacher recruitment program -- a national initiative to address the shortage of teachers in rural areas -- and returned to Tianzhu to continue her teaching journey.

Responsible for four classes and occasional psychological counseling, Yang noticed that some students were struggling with shyness and social interactions. One girl, in particular, faced isolation due to personal hygiene issues, which had led to minor conflicts with her classmates. Yang, an avid runner, began inviting the student to join her for after-class exercise sessions. Over time, this not only helped the girl build stronger relationships with her peers but also led to an improvement in her academic performance.

"My own teachers once greatly supported me, so I wanted to do the same for children like me in the mountains," Yang explained. She also sees rural work as valuable personal growth, a sentiment shared by many young colleagues. Nearly a third of the teachers at her school, which has over 30 staff members, are under the age of 30.

Yang is among many graduates choosing careers in rural areas. Zhang Wenhao, 26, a village doctor in Guizhou, graduated from Zunyi Medical and Pharmaceutical College in 2021 with a degree in clinical medicine.

After passing local medical exams and additional training, he began serving in a village under the city of Kaili. Beyond daily consultations, he manages chronic disease cases, handles infectious disease reports, and conducts health check-ups for the elderly.

"Rural areas need doctors like me, especially in villages where many young people have left. We're the frontline of primary healthcare," Zhang said.

Compared to China's more developed central and eastern regions, the western region lags behind in terms of economic development, talent retention, education, and healthcare. However, with government support, an increasing number of young people are choosing to settle there.

Born in 1997, An Yuling became one of the few college graduates in her village. After earning her degree from Guizhou Minzu University in 2020, she began working as a public servant in a village under Guizhou's Yanhe Tujia Autonomous County, where she focuses on promoting agricultural development.

During the recent spring plowing season, she organized drone-based pesticide spraying in collaboration with local experts. In late 2024, she was honored with a national grassroots service excellence award for graduates.

"The western region may be less developed, but it offers vast opportunities for young people," An said, noting that working with villagers taught her invaluable practical knowledge beyond textbooks.

To encourage young people to contribute their skills and talents to grassroots development in the western region, China has adopted various supportive measures and pledged continued assistance. Since 2003, the "western development program" has attracted over 500,000 volunteers committed to advancing rural education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)