Town in E China's Anhui boosts rural revitalization with tea industry

People's Daily Online) 09:18, April 30, 2025

Photo shows a bird's-eye view of a tea garden in Luxi village, Sanxi town in Jingde county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

In recent years, Sanxi town in Jingde county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province has deepened the integration of the tea industry with tourism, creating a unique rural tourism experience for visitors while embarking on a path of rural revitalization.

Standing on a viewing platform of a tea garden in Luxi village, Sanxi town, visitors are greeted by a vibrant spring landscape: farmers with bamboo baskets strapped to their waists harvest tea leaves, while tourists capture the beauty of spring with their cameras.

Photo shows a picturesque view of a tea garden in Luxi village, Sanxi town in Jingde county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

"Look at the tea garden—a sea of green that delivers not just economic benefits but ecological ones too. The integration of tea and tourism has opened new paths for us," said Jiang Fengshou, Party chief of Luxi village and head of the villagers' committee.

"These small tea leaves have really created something remarkable. I never imagined traffic jams would form at our doorstep because of the influx of tourists," Jiang added.

Leveraging its exceptional tea resources and ecological advantages, the village has substantially improved tourism infrastructure, enhanced public services, and transformed the tea garden into a scenic spot.

Photo shows a picturesque view of a tea garden in Luxi village, Sanxi town in Jingde county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Footpaths wind directly through the tea-covered hills. A "space capsule"-style B&B hotel has been set up, along with supporting infrastructure like water, electricity, and internet, increasing the village's capacity to host tourists and accelerating the pace of rural revitalization.

Mechanical harvesting of spring tea begins in May at the tea garden in the village. Throughout the year, tea leaves can be harvested four times, with the picking season extending to early September.

"From our core area of 330 mu (22 hectares), the annual output of machine-harvested fresh tea leaves reaches about 80 tonnes," Jiang said, adding that this represents substantial income if the tea leaves are priced at an average of 3 yuan ($0.41) per kilogram.

Tourists pose for photos at a tea garden in Luxi village, Sanxi town in Jingde county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Statistics show that last year the tea garden received 56,000 tourist visits. The B&B hotel, which opened last October, is fully booked during holidays. Even before this year's May Day holiday arrives, all rooms have already been reserved.

Beyond the tea garden, Luxi village has used rural revitalization funds to build over 20,000 square meters of greenhouse facilities. It has also turned the long-abandoned village elementary school into a standardized factory available for rent.

Last year, the village's collective income reached 628,000 yuan, an increase from almost zero in the past, Jiang said, adding that the figure is expected to exceed 800,000 yuan this year.

Photo shows a picturesque view of a tea garden and a B&B hotel in Luxi village, Sanxi town in Jingde county, Xuancheng city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

