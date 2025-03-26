Xi explores rural revitalization in SW China

(People's Daily App) 11:20, March 26, 2025

Less than a week after the conclusion of the two sessions, President Xi Jinping visited the provinces of Guizhou and Yunnan for an inspection tour. He explored an ethnic village and an old town, discussing rural revitalization and observing local industries. Watch this video to see how he engaged with residents.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)