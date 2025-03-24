Blooming success: Xi explores Yunnan's flourishing flower industry

(People's Daily App) 14:54, March 24, 2025

Last week, President Xi Jinping visited a modern flower industry park in Lijiang, Yunnan Province. During his visit, he engaged with villagers and technicians, inquiring about flower varieties, market sales, and their incomes. Yunnan produced 20.6 billion fresh-cut flowers last year, making it the leading producer in the world.

(Produced by Huang JingJing, Li Jianguang and Intern Niu Yan)

