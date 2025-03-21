Home>>
Xi meets with representatives of military officers
(People's Daily App) 16:34, March 21, 2025
On Thursday, President Xi Jinping met with senior officers and representatives of the soldiers and civilian staff from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) stationed in Kunming, Yunnan Province.
