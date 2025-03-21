Home>>
Xi visits a modern flower industry park in Lijiang
(People's Daily App) 09:35, March 21, 2025
On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping visited a modern flower industry park in Lijiang, Yunnan Province, to explore local initiatives to develop specialized agriculture tailored to regional conditions.
