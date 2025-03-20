Languages

Xi inspects southwest China's Yunnan Province

(Xinhua) 10:17, March 20, 2025

KUNMING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Wednesday afternoon.

