Xi inspects southwest China's Yunnan Province
(Xinhua) 10:17, March 20, 2025
KUNMING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Wednesday afternoon.
