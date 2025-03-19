Home>>
Xi: I hope your lives grow more prosperous with each passing day
(People's Daily App) 16:39, March 19, 2025
During an inspection tour of an ethnic village on March 18 in Liping county, Guizhou Province, President Xi Jinping sat around a fire pit with villagers and learned about their livelihoods and changes in recent years.
