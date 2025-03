Xi inspects southwest China's Guizhou Province

Xinhua) 10:38, March 18, 2025

GUIYANG, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected an ethnic village in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Monday afternoon.

He visited the Zhaoxing Dong Village in Liping County to learn about local initiatives in strengthening primary-level Party organizations, enhancing social governance, preserving and promoting ethnic traditional culture, and advancing comprehensive rural revitalization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)