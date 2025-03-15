China's State Council studies Xi's speeches, outlines key work priorities for 2025

Xinhua) 09:06, March 15, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over the eighth plenary meeting of the State Council on March 14, 2025. China's State Council on Friday convened a plenary meeting, studying General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping's important speeches during the "two sessions" and outlining its major tasks this year. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday convened a plenary meeting, studying General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping's important speeches during the "two sessions" and outlining its major tasks this year.

Premier Li Qiang presided over the plenary meeting. Noting that China faces increasingly complex and volatile challenges and more arduous and formidable tasks in the near future, he said the government must act in a swift and decisive manner, tackle problems proactively, and deliver tangible results.

Li urged government departments to comprehensively advance the implementation of objectives and tasks outlined in this year's government work report, and to develop strong drivers and levers in the work to fully leverage their role in boosting overall development.

Efforts should be made to launch special initiatives to boost consumption, build a unified national market, advance the AI Plus initiative, and promote the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing sector, he said.

A people-centered approach should be taken to promote new urbanization, while efforts are needed to nurture highly-skilled workers and improve one-stop government services, the premier said.

He also stressed the need to expand high-standard opening up and stabilize foreign trade and investment to effectively mitigate external shocks.

The premier also called for intensifying policy efforts and stimulating market forces to promote positive interactions and achieve synergy.

Stressing maintaining security, stability and other bottom lines, Li urged greater progress in developing new quality productive forces, strengthening domestic economic flows, accelerating green transition, and enhancing people's well-being, among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)