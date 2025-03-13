Languages

Quotes from Xi: I hope you thrive like saplings

(People's Daily App) 16:27, March 13, 2025

March 12 is National Tree Planting Day in China. President Xi Jinping has consistently stressed the importance of afforestation and has led by example through participating in voluntary tree planting activity every spring in Beijing.

