Xi: Planting trees a noble cause

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:49, March 12, 2025

Today marks China's 47th National Tree Planting Day! President Xi Jinping has consistently stressed the importance of tree planting and has led by example through his actions. Let's review some of his remarks.

 

