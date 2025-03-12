Home>>
Xi: Planting trees a noble cause
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:49, March 12, 2025
Today marks China's 47th National Tree Planting Day! President Xi Jinping has consistently stressed the importance of tree planting and has led by example through his actions. Let's review some of his remarks.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
- Tea tourism gains traction in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.