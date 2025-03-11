Advisers called on to serve major tasks

08:35, March 11, 2025 By Zhang Yi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

National political advisers pose in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday after the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. (Wang Jing/China Daily)

National political advisers have been urged to serve the country's major tasks and work to improve people's livelihoods through high-quality consultation and suggestions, in order to further promote China's modernization drive.

Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body, made the remarks while delivering a speech to around 2,100 national political advisers at the closing meeting of its third session in Beijing on Monday.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders attended the meeting, which was held at the Great Hall of the People.

National political advisers should focus on key and difficult issues in deepening reform, promoting high-quality development, ensuring and improving people's livelihoods, and maintaining social stability in carrying out surveys and making suggestions and proposals, Wang said.

The CPPCC should strengthen the mechanism for reflecting public opinion, connecting with the people, and serving the people, enhancing the unity of Chinese people at home and abroad, he added.

A resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisers have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivers a speech at the meeting. (Li Xueren/Xinhua)

Samuel Yung Wing-ki, a member of the CPPCC National Committee from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said, "At this meeting, I have gained a deep understanding of the country's major policies and development direction, and I have also felt the country's emphasis on Hong Kong."

Hong Kong should leverage its advantages in international exchanges and the "one country, two systems" policy to attract more talent to develop in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, he said.

Jin Hua, a national political adviser from Qinghai province, said that at this year's two sessions she wore the traditional attire of the Mongolian ethnic group that she had got married in, as she considered the meeting to be a major event for the country.

"I am most proud that I can use my platform to bring the livelihood-related facts of the ethnic group to the national level. Then I can deliver good policies to our ethnic minority areas," she said.

Yang Yuni, another national political adviser and a post-1995 member of the Hani ethnic group, said that she will make efforts to combine artificial intelligence with ethnic minority songs and dances to attract more young people to the protection of intangible cultural heritage, thereby assisting in vitalizing rural areas.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)