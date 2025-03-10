Home>>
Two sessions Q&A: Can people's voices be heard in the NPC's legislative process?
(People's Daily App) 16:35, March 10, 2025
China's two sessions are currently underway, and many may be wondering: Can the voices of the people be heard in this legislative process? The answer is yes. People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan explains the process and speaks with NPC deputies.
