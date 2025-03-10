Huaihua emerges as major trade hub

16:08, March 10, 2025 By He Chun, Zou Shuo ( China Daily

Deep in the mountainous hinterland of central China, the city of Huaihua has transformed itself into Hunan province's gateway to global trade through the development of its international land port.

Mayor Li Chunqiu, also a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, attributed this shift to a strategic alignment of favorable policies, geographic advantages, and collaborative efforts.

"Opening up to the outside world is a distinct characteristic of Chinese modernization and is ingrained in the DNA of Huaihua people," Li told China Daily.

Huaihua was included in China's New Western Land-Sea Corridor plan in 2019, a move that has allowed the city to capitalize on its regional advantages and China's dual circulation policy. Its position at the convergence of major transportation arteries linking Chongqing to the Beibu Gulf has made it a crucial hub for trade between central and western China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In 2024, Huaihua International Land Port operated 155 domestic and international routes, serving 50 countries and regions and 138 ports. The city, located at the junction of five provincial borders, has expanded its infrastructure, now featuring four conventional railways, three high-speed rail lines, eight expressways, and multimodal connections via water and air networks.

Li highlighted the development of cross-border rail services to Laos and Vietnam, positioning Huaihua as central China's leader in ASEAN connectivity. Last year, Huaihua operated 1,009 China-Laos and China-Vietnam express trains, with their number growing by 180 percent year-on-year for three consecutive years.

Agreements with major ports such as Yangpu in Hainan province and Nansha in Guangdong province, along with seven warehouses in Southeast Asia, have strengthened its international logistics network.

From having no presence in luggage manufacturing, Huaihua now hosts 129 enterprises in the sector, exporting to 26 countries and regions, Li said.

The simultaneous development of cold chain logistics, agricultural product processing and cross-border e-commerce further showcases Huaihua's economic diversification. Alibaba International's local operations have helped drive a 61.8 percent growth in digital trade. Major projects, including a 2.2-billion-yuan ($303 million) agricultural industrial park with China Co-op Group, are boosting investor confidence, he added.

Looking ahead, Li said Huaihua aims to increase annual freight train operations to 1,200 and achieve 100 billion yuan in port-related output. The city also plans to integrate with the Digital Land-Sea Corridor and customs innovation initiatives to improve operational efficiency while expanding cooperation with central provinces and Southeast Asian ports.

Huaihua also seeks to leverage its cultural assets to drive urban prosperity. The city will host the fifth Hunan Tourism Development Conference in September, which Li described as a key opportunity to accelerate development.

"High-quality cultural tourism development requires systematic planning," he said.

By capitalizing on its historical, ecological and tourism resources, the city is introducing cross-regional routes, national festivals and diverse cultural tourism products to establish itself as a favored travel destination, he said.

Zhu Youfang in Changsha contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)