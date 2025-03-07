Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day

(People's Daily App) 16:32, March 07, 2025

President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. Xi sent the greetings when attending a joint group meeting at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

