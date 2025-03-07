Xi stresses role of education in supporting sci-tech, talent development

Xinhua) 08:06, March 07, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits national political advisors from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and the sector of education, who are attending the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. Xi attended their joint group meeting, and heard their comments and suggestions. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed strengthening the role of education in supporting scientific and technological advancement as well as talent development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for a deep understanding of the needs of Chinese modernization for education, science and technology, and talent.

The goal is to cultivate a steady stream of talent, unlock their full potential, and ensure their abilities are fully utilized, Xi said while attending a joint group meeting during the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body.

The meeting was attended by national political advisors from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and the education sector.

Xi stressed the importance of maintaining a correct orientation in running schools in the process of building China into a leading country in education, science and technology, and talent.

He called for nurturing a new generation of capable young people with the moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills needed to join and carry on the socialist cause.

He emphasized the need to equip students with the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

To develop a high-quality educational system that meets the people's expectations, the key lies in deepening comprehensive reform of education, said Xi.

It is important to refine the school management system, grant schools greater autonomy in decision-making, and continuously advance law-based school administration, he added.

To achieve a sound interaction between independent sci-tech innovation and self-reliant talent training, education must further play its fundamental and leading role in supporting such cause, Xi noted.

He stressed the need to refine the mechanism for aligning talent cultivation with the needs of economic and social development to enhance the quality and efficiency of self-reliant talent training.

Noting that boosting education, sci-tech and talent development is a shared responsibility of the entire Party and society, Xi urged the CPPCC to fully leverage its role as a specialized consultative body.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, joined Xi in the discussion with political advisors. Wang and Cai are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits national political advisors from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and the sector of education, who are attending the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025. Xi attended their joint group meeting, and heard their comments and suggestions. (Photo by Sheng Jiapeng/Xinhua)

