Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session

Xinhua) 16:33, March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Thursday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined the discussion of political advisors from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and the sector of education. Xi heard their comments and suggestions.

