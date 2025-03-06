Home>>
Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session
(Xinhua) 16:33, March 06, 2025
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Thursday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined the discussion of political advisors from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and the sector of education. Xi heard their comments and suggestions.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.