Xi takes part in deliberation at annual national legislative session

Xinhua) 16:03, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Wednesday took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

