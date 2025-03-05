Home>>
Xi takes part in deliberation at annual national legislative session
(Xinhua) 16:03, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Wednesday took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.
