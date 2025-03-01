Xi stresses advancing Peaceful China Initiative to higher level

Xinhua) 11:21, March 01, 2025

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has underscored efforts to promote the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.

He called for continuous efforts to make the country safer, the society more orderly, the governance more effective, and the people more satisfied.

