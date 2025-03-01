Xi meets Russian Federation Security Council secretary

Xinhua) 09:22, March 01, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, here on Friday.

Noting that China and Russia are friendly neighbors and true friends, Xi said he and President Vladimir Putin have communicated twice so far this year, making overarching plans for the development of China-Russia relations and having in-depth exchanges on a series of major international and regional issues.

Xi noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

In such a year of special historical significance, China-Russia relations will embrace a series of important agendas, Xi said.

He said the two sides should maintain close communication at all levels to fully implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state and promote lasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

He called on both sides to continuously deepen strategic coordination and practical cooperation to contribute to the common development and rejuvenation of the two countries.

The two sides should continue to strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, give full play to the role of BRICS countries and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and help consolidate solidarity and cooperation in the Global South, Xi said.

Shoigu conveyed President Putin's cordial greetings to President Xi, saying that President Putin highly values the sincere friendship and close contact with President Xi.

The relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level and do not target any third party, Shoigu said.

The Russia-China partnership plays a significant role in the world, setting a model for relations among major powers, Shoigu said.

Noting that Russia and China have always maintained mutual trust and engaged in equal dialogue, Shoigu said their strategic cooperation serves the common interests of both nations.

The Russian side is committed to implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and will steadfastly strengthen cooperation with China, he said.

He said Russia highly appreciates China's continuous efforts to promote a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

