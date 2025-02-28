Home>>
Xi's article on properly handling key relationships in economic work to be published
(Xinhua) 16:08, February 28, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on properly handling several key relationships in economic work will be published on Saturday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fifth issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
